One person seriously injured after rollover accident on I-29

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person suffered serious injuries following a rollover accident on southbound I-29 Thursday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says that an unknown vehicle stopped abruptly in front of a Peterbilt truck to take the emergency crossover.
The Peterbilt traveled off the east side of the roadway and overturned onto the driver's side.
Another semi truck also traveling south went off the west side of the road to avoid a collision.
The driver of the Peterbilt suffered serious injuries and was taken to Mosaic Life Care by EMS.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.