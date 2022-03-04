One seriously injured after Friday morning crash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An 18 year old was seriously injured after his car went airborne on I-29 early Friday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 1:50 AM Mason Norwood of Bellevue, Nebraska was fleeing law enforcement on I-29 four miles south of St. Joseph.
Norwood's car travelled off the west side of the road, struck the crossover, went airborne and rolled. Norwood was ejected.
Norwood was transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.
According to the crash report, Norwood was not wearing a seat belt.