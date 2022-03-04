 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...VERY HIGH FIRE DANGER FRIDAY AND SATURDAY...

Gusty winds will increase from the south during the day on Friday.
Expect winds to range in the 15 to 25 mph range, with occasionally
higher gusts around 30 mph also possible. Relative humidity will
be ranging between 30 and 40 percent, but there could be a brief
period this afternoon where relative humidity drops to below 30
percent. Due to the dry fuels and gusty winds outdoor burning is
strongly discouraged on Friday, due to those conditions promoting
rapid fire spread.


Southerly winds will increase once again on Saturday, perhaps as
high as 20 to 30 mph, with occasional gusts approaching 40 mph.
Outdoor burning is once again discouraged on Saturday.

One seriously injured after Friday morning crash

  • Updated
  • 0
One injured after Friday morning accident on I-29

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An 18 year old was seriously injured after his car went airborne on I-29 early Friday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 1:50 AM Mason Norwood of Bellevue, Nebraska was fleeing law enforcement on I-29 four miles south of St. Joseph. 

Norwood's car travelled off the west side of the road, struck the crossover, went airborne and rolled.  Norwood was ejected. 

Norwood was transported to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with serious injuries.

According to the crash report, Norwood was not wearing a seat belt. 

