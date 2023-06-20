"One student, is one too many", SJSD reacts to the death of a second teen to gun violence

(St. Joseph, Mo.) Webster Learning Center is grieving the loss of another 15-year-old student lost to gun violence this week. As the homicide investigation continues into the death of St. Joseph's Carter Paul Smith, the community grapples with it being the second time this year a 15-year-old has died, allegedly at the hand of a peer.
Caden Daniel Embrey, and Carter Paul Smith, both 15 years old, both Webster Learning Center students, both died this year after being fatally shot, allegedly by their peers and just a few months apart.
"Our hearts go out to the families," said Superintendent of St. Joseph Schools Gabe Edgar.
Gun violence is the leading cause of death for US children and teens since surpassing car accidents in 2020.
District officials say Smith was in attendance at Webster the week he passed away and they are fully cooperating with lead investigator Brenden McGinnis, "We've provided them with some information from the school data system, and those types of things," said Edgar.
Edgar says even one student lost is too many. We questioned what the St. Joseph School District is doing to educate its students about the risks of handling firearms.
"There is some sort of education piece that needs to be passed on to the student population," Edgar said.
Friday President Joe Biden announced new steps to advance mental health initiatives for young people impacted by gun violence. It's part of the Safer Communities Act, which he signed into law last year. The boost of more than $280 Million could lead to 14,000 more mental health professionals in schools.
We recently spoke with Buchanan County Drug Strike Force Captain Shawn Collie who told us resources are thin, but educating young people would be at the top of his wish list, "If we can get the prevention, that will limit or start to limit the time spent on all the street work we're doing and the warrants," said Collie.
"I think he's right, but I think it's outside the realm of the public school system. We are ready to cooperate, and we will do everything we can, we will work with them 100%," said Edgar. He says he isn't wasting any time connecting with Collie.
The St. Joseph School District has also reached out to their insurance company, United School Insurance Council, to see if the organization has training resources they can pass on to staff and students. KQ2 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest.