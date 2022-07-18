Online registration open for SJSD students for upcoming school year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District is offering online enrollment to both new and returning students planning to attend the district for the 2022-2023 school year.
The district announcing in a news release that online registration is open for the upcoming school year:
Returning Students
If a student attended a school in the St. Joseph School District in 2021-22, parents will receive a snap code either through email or in the mail the week of July 18. Once parents receive this code, they can access the online registration system. If parents do not receive a code, they can contact the SJSD Help Desk at 816-671-4444 or email helpdesk@sjsd.k12.mo.us.
New Students
New students to the St. Joseph School District may access the online enrollment system now. This includes incoming kindergarteners - even those who attended SJSD preschool last year.
Pre-School Registration
Please contact the Early Learning Center for registration information at 816-671-4009.
Online Enrollment Access
Please access the online enrollment form to register. If you do not have internet access, please contact your child's school. Click here to enroll or for more information.
The district encourages parents to register early through the online registration process. All students are required to be registered before the first day of school on August 22nd.
School district offices are closed on Friday for summer hours during the month of July. The Help Desk will be available to assist parents with questions Monday through Thursday from 6:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. SJSD will return to regular business hours on August 1st.