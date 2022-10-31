Open burning starts November 1st

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Twice a year during November and April, open burning of dry yard waste is allowed in city limits, and there’s a few things you should know before it begins November 1st.
Fires only allowed from 8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Upright container equal or less than 55 gallons
No fire within 15 feet of any building
And as the drought continues across the area, if weather conditions such as high winds and dry conditions indicate danger to the public, the Fire Chief or Health Director may invoke a temporary burning ban.
The Fire Department recommends checking local media and social networking for day-to-day updates on burning bans.
For more information on open burning for the month of November, you can visit the link attached here.