 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Open house set for new terminal

  • 0

The open house will be on Saturday, February 18.

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Kansas City residents will have the chance to take a sneak peak at the brand new terminal at the Kansas City International Airport. 

The Kansas City Aviation Department is inviting the Kansas City community to take a first look at the terminal during a community open house on Saturday, February 18 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The event allows guests to view the terminal's new layout, parking structure, amenities, features and a variety of retail and restaurant options.

To register for the event, visit buildkci.com.

Space is limited to 10,000 attendees.

A virtual tour will also be available beginning at 10 a.m. on February 18.