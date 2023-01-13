Open house set for new terminal

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Kansas City residents will have the chance to take a sneak peak at the brand new terminal at the Kansas City International Airport.
The Kansas City Aviation Department is inviting the Kansas City community to take a first look at the terminal during a community open house on Saturday, February 18 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The event allows guests to view the terminal's new layout, parking structure, amenities, features and a variety of retail and restaurant options.
To register for the event, visit buildkci.com.
Space is limited to 10,000 attendees.
A virtual tour will also be available beginning at 10 a.m. on February 18.