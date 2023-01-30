Opening date set for new KCI terminal

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The new Kansas City International Airport terminal now has an opening date.
The new terminal will open Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
The old terminals will see their final passengers and flights the night before.
Aircraft and equipment will be switched over to the the new terminal overnight for the first flights on February 28.
