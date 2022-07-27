Oregon, Mo. teen remembered as a hero

(OREGON, Mo.) The death of 18-year-old Alex Harris is causing a ripple effect in the small town of Oregon, Mo as the community remembers him as a hero.
"He effected the lives of a lot of people and when you look at the small-town community, everybody was greatly impacted, but he also impacted everybody just by who he was," South Holt head football coach Josh Petersen said.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Harris drowned in the Missouri River in Holt County over the weekend. The tragedy left his loved ones hurting, but before he passed, Harris was a hero. He saved his little brother from drowning.
"That was Alex," Petersen said. "Just someone that would help someone else out."
Harris, a 2022 South Holt High School graduate, loved hunting and football. He was a leader on the field and away from the game. Harris loved to laugh and loved to serve others and that's why his final act makes so many proud even in this darkest hour.
The heartache remains for his family and friends, but as they move forward without Alex by their side, there is a beacon of light in this tragedy.
Alex "Franco" Harris, a small-town kid with a big-time heard, will be forever remembered as a hero.
"The widespread impact of what Alex did, who Alex was, even though he's gone, he won't be forgotten," Petersen said. "I think that's just a tremendous attribute to him."