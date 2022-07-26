Organization is working to raise awareness of animal abuse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A national organization is attempting to raise awareness on animal abusers with the intent to stop violent criminals.

The Animal Justice League of America stopped in St. Joseph Monday afternoon to discuss a civil lawsuit against Jeffery Smith for $1.325 million after Smith allegedly shot a pit bull in St. Joseph back in 2018.

The dog survived the attack and was able to recover.

Danielle Reno, who is the founder of unleashed pet rescue, has taken in over 40,000 animals that have been abandoned or abused throughout the area.

She is teaming up with the founder of Animal Justice League of America in order to help hold animal abusers accountable before they commit other acts of violence.

"These dogs are just so resilient. They hold no grudges against anyone. They go on to be amazing animals even after all of the abuse, and that just shows us right there that we can help them, we can fix them, and we can send them off to their forever homes if nothing else. But, stopping the abuse before it happens, or punishing the people that do it and holding them accountable is where we need to be,” Reno said.

The group can be followed on Facebook at the Animal Justice League of America.

To report an incident regarding animal abuse, call the local St. Joseph Animal Shelter at 816-271-4877.