Orlando Brown Jr. wants to 'finish my career' with Chiefs

Orlando Brown arrives in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. reported to training camp at Missouri Western and practiced with the team Tuesday. 

"It didn't feel right sitting at home, missing out on this," Brown said. "This is something that I want to be a part of. I was brought here to help win Super Bowls. And, you know, this this week is very important to our progression."

Brown is playing this season on the franchise tag after he and the Chiefs couldn't come to an agreement on an extension.

The 26-year-old left tackle said the breakdown in negotiations came down to the guarantees in the deal, but said that he wans to be in Kansas City.

"It's not about the money," Brown said. "You know what I mean? I want to be here for the rest of my career."

