...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, several inches of snow are
possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Winds could gust as high as 45 to 50 mph. For the Wind Chill
Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low
as 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and
northwest Missouri.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Friday afternoon. For the Wind Chill Watch, from
Thursday morning through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Over 200 families still need to be adopted

As of Monday, there were around 260 families that still need to be adopted out of the 798 total applicants.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With less than a week until Christmas, the Adopt-a-Family Christmas program still has families looking to be adopted.

As of today there are around 260 families that still need to be adopted out of the total 798 total applicants.

AFL-CIO wants every family to be able to have a Christmas and says that all donations, big and small, will have a lasting impact.

“Everybody deserves Christmas. I mean, I don't know that there's anybody that doesn't enjoy celebrating the holidays and doesn't like feeling like somebody cares about them during the holidays. I know the folks that apply for this program, a lot of them are just wanting to make sure their kids are taking care of our seniors and disabled adults that apply for this program are just really hoping someone will help them out because a lot of them cannot afford their basic necessities,” AFL-CIO Executive Director Nichi Seckinger says. 

If you are interested in adopting a family, you can stop by the office at 1203 North 6th Street, call 816-364-1131, email adopt@helpmenow.org, or visit helpmenow.org/adopt-a-family to fill out an online adopter form. 

 

