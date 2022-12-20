Over 200 families still need to be adopted

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With less than a week until Christmas, the Adopt-a-Family Christmas program still has families looking to be adopted.

As of today there are around 260 families that still need to be adopted out of the total 798 total applicants.

AFL-CIO wants every family to be able to have a Christmas and says that all donations, big and small, will have a lasting impact.

“Everybody deserves Christmas. I mean, I don't know that there's anybody that doesn't enjoy celebrating the holidays and doesn't like feeling like somebody cares about them during the holidays. I know the folks that apply for this program, a lot of them are just wanting to make sure their kids are taking care of our seniors and disabled adults that apply for this program are just really hoping someone will help them out because a lot of them cannot afford their basic necessities,” AFL-CIO Executive Director Nichi Seckinger says.

If you are interested in adopting a family, you can stop by the office at 1203 North 6th Street, call 816-364-1131, email adopt@helpmenow.org, or visit helpmenow.org/adopt-a-family to fill out an online adopter form.