Parent reacts to future plans for Mark Twain Elementary

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After the St. Joseph School District Board of Education unanimously voted to turn Mark Twain Elementary School into the district's second early-childhood learning center, some parents have been left with concerns.
Destiny Stocking, a mother to three Mark Twain Elementary students, is one of those concerned parents.
"The reason it's such a big deal for us is we liked having the school just two blocks away. My kids walk to school," Stocking said.
Stocking's children are just three of the more than 300 kids who will be scattered across the district when the neighborhood school closes to focus on early childhood education.
Stocking voiced her concerns against the decision at a recent Board of Education meeting but said she didn't feel heard.
"I feel like it went in one ear and out the other," Stocking said.
The loss of an easily accessible school upsets stocking the most.
She said one of the board members she supported used to value neighborhood schools.
"Her biggest thing was neighborhood schools. She loved walking her kids to school. I love walking my kids to school. That can't happen anymore."
SJSD Superintendent Gabe Edgar said that while other schools may not be as close, there will still be opportunities to get to school other than taking the bus.
"It's not like they're gonna go miles away," Edgar said. "All of the schools all butt up against Mark Twain at some point, or they connect."
Stocking said many children who attend Mark Twain Elementary come from one-car families with parents who work odd hours.
She said being within walking distance has allowed many of those children to participate in school functions.
"You can't bus them to science night. You can't bus them to family game night. You can't bus them to those things, so now they're missing out," Stocking said.
While Mark Twain Elementary wasn't one of the first options to convert into an early-childhood learning center, the Board of Education decided it was the best option because it would displace the least amount of students.
The Board of Education's main goal with the change is to increase preschool enrollment to address the school-readiness gap in the St. Joseph School District.
Edgar has been meeting with principals and teachers at the affected schools to make sure students from Mark Twain Elementary will be supported during the transition.
"The students at Mark Twain are just as important as every student we have in the school district, and we wanna make sure the supports are there," Edgar said.
Since the announcement, Edgar has talked with many concerned parents whose kids attend Mark Twain Elementary.
He said those conversations all ended on the right terms.
"I get it," Edgar said. "Change is not easy, and it's unsettling in my life too when changes happen. But sometimes, the changes are for the better, and I really feel this one is gonna be for the better."