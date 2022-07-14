Parks and Rec maintenance crews rebounding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) During the previous two summers, the St. Joseph Parks and Rec. Department lost over half of their maintenance crew.
Parks Director Chuck Kempf says this summer is quite different.
"We're not where we want to be, but we're better than we have been in the past," said Kempf.
The pandemic was the main cause for the labor shortage within the department. The state also cut back the work release program for offender labor.
"The trimming is what really took a hit because that's what the offender crew really focuses on."
Luckily, the state resumed the program last fall, providing nearly a dozen workers to help the city.
"On a daily basis that can be five people or 10 people depending on the number of crews we get so that helps adults tremendously, said Brian Jackson, who is the Parks and Rec Superintendent. "Because they also do some other jobs you know like we'll have a broken waterline a lot of times and we'll get those guys in there and we'll have it dugout in no time."
The city also added a Parks Tax in 2021. The 10-year sunset will bring in $50-$60 million to restore and improve St. Joseph Parks.
"With the park tax funding, we're able to buy some new equipment that is helping tremendously, too, because our employees are now able to get on a piece of equipment that they can count on working all day long," said Kempf.
Jackson told KQ2 they have about $3 million to work with currently and is in the process of purchasing 0-turn mowers.
Kempf said including the offender labor, parkway, parks and trails crews, and ballpark labor, the maintenance workers are near 50, but that is still not enough.
"I would hope that most people would notice that the parkway and the things that we take care of, we're able to stay on top of them, we're able to keep a better schedule than we have in the past."
To apply for Parks and Rec jobs and other city jobs, click here.