Parks & Recreation look to make renovations and improvements to Krug Park

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Parks and Recreation department wants to make some improvements and renovations to Krug Park.
"We're going to be doing the amphitheater, the castle, the children's circus, some of the stone walls throughout the park, one of the stone tunnels, the the upper restrooms, the playground, so there's going to be a lot of different aspects," parks and recreation department director Chuck Kempf said.
But they aren't going to do it all on their own. Kempf says the department is looking for any design, engineering or architectural firms to have a criteria consultant submit their own proposals with how they would renovate the park.
"The broad aspect of the project along with the ADA challenges and the historical significance of the structures we're going to be renovating really requires us to get expertise," Kempf said.
The department knows that Krug Park needs some accessibility improvements and some structural renovations around the park, and wants the public to give their input and be satisfied with the changes they make.
"There will be a process that the consultant will help us determine how we do that. And that may be done in multiple ways we may do some face to face type meetings, there may be some ability for people to provide their input online, you know," Kempf said.
Kempf says the funding for the construction projects will come from the budget the department has set aside for this--a little over $13 million.
"All of the funding for the for these renovations are coming from the park tax that was passed last august, so a year ago, and there's the CIP program," Kempf said.
The project will be in multiple phases and done over several years. The department hopes to get city council's approval this fall to start phase one sometime in 2023.
"We want to do it properly. But we also want to kind of expedite it as much as we can, because we'd like to start some physical work next year," Kempf said.
Kempf says the money from the CIP will be about $1 million and then the money from the park tax that was passed last year will be about $12.5 million.