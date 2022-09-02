Parkway Elementary staff to provide counseling for students

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District says trained staff members will be available to provide emotional support for students who may be affected by the loss of a student Friday.
In a statement, Parkway Elementary Principal Dr. Solon Haynes says "It is with great sadness that I inform you of the heart-breaking loss of one of our students."
A 6-year-old girl was found dead inside a home Friday morning in the area of 3200 Mitchell Ave.
Dustin L. Beechner has been charged with a Class A felony of abuse of a child resulting in death and is being held without bond.
"News about the death of a friend can have a powerful effect on students, particularly to those who may have been close to the student. Our school staff is committed to helping students who need support to understand and manage their feelings of sadness," Dr. Haynes says.
Haynes adds to listen to your child and discuss any feeling and reactions they may have to the news and to watch for the following signs of stress or worry:
- Sleep difficulties (nightmares, trouble falling asleep, and sleeping too much)
- Changes in appetite
- Irritability
- Thoughts about death or dying
- Withdrawing from normal activities with friends
- Separation anxiety
- Fearfulness and worries
Haynes says if you feel your child needs additional support processing this loss, please contact the school counselor, Mrs. Garr at 816-671-4310.