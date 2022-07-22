Parson addresses Missouri drought

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) As the high temperatures continue.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson addressed the growing threat of drought conditions impacting much of the state.

Thursday, Parson signed an executive order to accelerate drought response actions.

The order calls upon the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to activate the drought assessment committee.

Parson has directed all state agencies to examine how they can assist impacted communities.

The order declares a drought alert for 53 counties in southern and central Missouri.

“We're going to keep assessing this drought. But we will also be finding opportunities to visit with citizens on the local levels. To better understand the impacts of your community and provide any assistance we can that is most responsive to these needs. Our administration will do everything we can to help mitigate the impacts and support Missouri farmers and ranch families are feeling,” Parson said.

There are a variety of resources online for farmers at dnr.mo.gov/drought.

The Department of Natural Resources is adding information on drought mitigation and assistance opportunities daily.

The website also features a link to condition monitoring observer reports.