...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon Friday to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Parson addresses Missouri drought

Missouri drought monitor, July 2022

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) As the high temperatures continue.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson addressed the growing threat of drought conditions impacting much of the state.

Thursday, Parson signed an executive order to accelerate drought response actions.

The order calls upon the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to activate the drought assessment committee.

Parson has directed all state agencies to examine how they can assist impacted communities.

The order declares a drought alert for 53 counties in southern and central Missouri.

“We're going to keep assessing this drought. But we will also be finding opportunities to visit with citizens on the local levels. To better understand the impacts of your community and provide any assistance we can that is most responsive to these needs. Our administration will do everything we can to help mitigate the impacts and support Missouri farmers and ranch families are feeling,” Parson said. 

There are a variety of resources online for farmers at dnr.mo.gov/drought.

The Department of Natural Resources is adding information on drought mitigation and assistance opportunities daily.

The website also features a link to condition monitoring observer reports.

 

