Parson announced $410 million in community water infrastructure grants

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri governor Mike Parson announced that the Missouri Department of Natural Resources is awarding $410 million to help communities in the Show Me State improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure as well as lead service line inventories.
Funding for the department's grant programs were made available through ARPA state fiscal recovery funds.
Applicants will receive a notification email from the state of Missouri's ARPA funding portal detailing the status and score of their application.
The application period closed on July 14.
The program was part of governor Parson's fiscal year 2023 budget proposal to the Missouri General Assembly.