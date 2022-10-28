Parson announces Missouri Blue Scholarship fund to boost police recruitment

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) On Friday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the launch of a $1 million “Missouri Blue Scholarship” fund to help attract more Missourians to law enforcement careers.
The fund is to help address the officer shortages in law enforcement agencies across the state.
According to a statement from the governor's office, the Missouri Blue pays $5,000 toward the cost of a Missouri resident attending a law enforcement academy in the state. Missouri Blue Scholarships are now available and will be awarded on a first come, first served basis.
“Our men and women who choose law enforcement careers are making a commitment to serve and sacrifice in order to make Missouri communities safer, and we witnessed the critical importance of their service during this week's tragic events,” Parson says. “We established Missouri Blue Scholarships to help attract recruits who may not have the resources to attend a law enforcement academy. Missourians support our law enforcement who keep us safe and value the contributions officers make every day. These scholarships are an additional way of showing our support and commitment to those who choose to serve, and it comes as many law enforcement agencies are experiencing officer shortages.”
The scholarships will be available until all funding is utilized for applicants who intend to be commissioned as law enforcement officers upon academy graduation.
If you would like to know more about the application or to apply for the scholarship, CLICK HERE.