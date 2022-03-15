Parson on trade mission to Ireland and U.K.

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri Governor Mike Parson overseas this week on a trade mission to promote the state as an ideal business location.
Parson and first lady Teresa Parson traveled to the United Kingdom and Ireland for their third international trade mission with the goal of building relationships with key international figures to promote the show me state's capacity for trade.
The trip includes stops in several cities in the U.K. and Ireland, meeting with top government officials and business leaders to promote Missouri as a prime destination for business and investment.