Parson to deliver State of the State address Wednesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Governor Mike Parson is preparing for the State of the State address this week.
Parson is scheduled to deliver this year's address from the Missouri House Chamber at the State Capitol on Wednesday.
Representative Peter Merideth of Missouri District 80 says they believe Governor Parson is looking to prioritize childcare and infrastructure.
"Over the last couple of years, I found that we've had a lot of common ground with the governor and shared priorities. I'm really hopeful he's looking at the enormous amount of money we have right now that we're sitting on and looking at ways to invest that in our state," says Merideth.
The speech will begin at 3 P.M.