Part of Rock Island hike & bike trail to temporarily close

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A section of the Rock Island hike and bike trail is set to close from May to December 31, 2023.
According to the City of St. Joseph, the closure will allow Evergy to rebuild an aging transmission line. Rebuilding the transmission line will "enhance electric reliability and strengthen the power grid to support current and future needs of the community." That's according to a news release from the city.
The section of the hike and bike trail between Highway 169 and Pickett Road will be closed to safely complete the project.
Property restoration will start after work is complete and is expected to continue through March 2024.
