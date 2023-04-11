Parties on the Parkway schedule released

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce announced the dates, bands, and times for the annual summer concert series, Parties on the Parkway.
The events are the second Thursday of the month from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and admission is free.
According to a press release from the chamber, "Band suggestions were taken from the public and cover a variety of genres."
This year's lineup is:
- The Matchsellers, May 11 at SW Pkwy & King Hill Drive
- Yachtly Groove, June 8 at SW Pkwy & 28th Street
- Jason and Brandon Duo, July 13 at SW Noyes & Messanie, Parkway A
- Run With It, August 10 at Northside Complex
- Vigil Annie, September 14 at Remington Nature Center