 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

'Pay-it-Forward': Baskin Robbins offers free ice cream for outdoor workers

  • 0
'Pay-it-Forward': Baskin Robbins offers free ice cream for outdoor workers

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.) St. Joseph has been faced with an excessive heat warning all week, prompting many to search for ways to keep cool. However, those engaged in outdoor labor find it much more challenging to escape the sweltering conditions.

That's why the St. Joseph Mustangs partnered with Baskin Robbins to offer free ice cream to construction workers, mail carriers, lawn care professionals and others working outside.

Mustangs Owner and General Manager Ky Turner shared the importance of doing small acts of kindness for our community members.

"We're doing it to say thank you to those people who are out there just doing all the heavy lifting and heavy work," said Turner.  "If you have the chance to brighten someone's day, then we would like to take that opportunity to do so."

Baskin Robbins Owner Brandon Tritten sharing Turner's sentiment.

"People are working out in heat today, they're making our community move forward," said Tritten. "It takes a lot out of you, especially doing it day-in and day-out."

Turner tells us that someone else will now be working with Baskin Robbins to continue the pay-it-forward today.