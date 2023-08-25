'Pay-it-Forward': Baskin Robbins offers free ice cream for outdoor workers

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.) St. Joseph has been faced with an excessive heat warning all week, prompting many to search for ways to keep cool. However, those engaged in outdoor labor find it much more challenging to escape the sweltering conditions.
That's why the St. Joseph Mustangs partnered with Baskin Robbins to offer free ice cream to construction workers, mail carriers, lawn care professionals and others working outside.
Mustangs Owner and General Manager Ky Turner shared the importance of doing small acts of kindness for our community members.
"We're doing it to say thank you to those people who are out there just doing all the heavy lifting and heavy work," said Turner. "If you have the chance to brighten someone's day, then we would like to take that opportunity to do so."
Baskin Robbins Owner Brandon Tritten sharing Turner's sentiment.
"People are working out in heat today, they're making our community move forward," said Tritten. "It takes a lot out of you, especially doing it day-in and day-out."
Turner tells us that someone else will now be working with Baskin Robbins to continue the pay-it-forward today.