Paying it forward while throwing it back: scholarship organization hosts 80's, 90's musical bingo fundraiser

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.) The Northside Pride Association is putting the 'fun' in fundraiser and hosting musical bingo Saturday to raise money for students in St. Joseph.
A $20 entry fee to play is required. Money raised from the game will go towards Northside scholarships.
The game will feature popular music of the 80's and 90's, to take you back in time while creating a better future for students in the Northside.
"We wanted something fun and exciting that people would want to do versus just asking people for money," said Northside Pride Association Founder Emily Sumner.
Sumner, Guidance Counselor with the St. Joseph School district, says that working with students on a day-to-day basis has allowed her to see the needs within her community, prompting her to start the NPA to give back to those who need it.
"We just want to help the community in the Northside, and bring some awareness and support to our kids," said Sumner.
Member of the NPA Mary Saunders, an educator within the school district, shares in Sumner's sentiment, saying she wants to use this event as a chance to get the community involved in helping to shape our students' future.
"I'm a born and raised St. Joe person, so I root for my hometown," said Saunders. "By investing in our kids, we're investing in our city. It's so much joy to get these kids involved and to know that we're trying to help them."
St. Joseph School Board member Rick Gehring will be the game master of the evening, showing collaboration between many of the groups of people that make up the district.
"Mary just came up with the idea like, 'hey, this would be really fun to do for the Northside benefit.' And so she approached me about it and I was all for it," said Gehring. "Anything I can do to help the Northside out, I'm definitely down."
Many prizes will be awarded during the event, including an abundance of gift cards from many different businesses in the St. Joseph area such as Pappy's and First Ward. There will also be t-shirts and other various items.
The event will be held Saturday, July 15 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Bear.