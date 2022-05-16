Pearl Harbor sailor laid to rest

(SIOUX CITY, Ia.) A US service member who paid the ultimate price can finally rest in peace in Iowa.
A burial for Storekeeper Third Class Harry Nichols took place in Sioux City on Friday, more than 80 years after he died during the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Nichols was aboard the USS Oklahoma during the December 7th attack and was one of the 429 sailors killed on the ship.
Only 25 were immediately identified after the attack.
Officials have been using technology to ID the others.
Nichols' identity was confirmed through DNA and he has been laid to rest next to his parents.
Later this month, a Mound City man who died in the attack at Pearl Harbor will be laid to rest.
Seaman First Class Wilbur Francis Newtown was also assigned to the USS Oklahoma.
A ceremony is scheduled for May 28 at 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Mound City.
That will be followed by a military service at Mount Hope Cemetery.