Performing Arts Association hosting the "Random Acts Dinner, Anything Goes"

  • Updated
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  The St. Joseph Performing Arts Association is offering an evening of entertainment with "Random Acts Dinner, Anything Goes."

The annual event returns this year with new acts, and a new menu.

Guests are invited to dress in the style of the roaring '20s, and join the Performing Arts Association for a dinner and a show.

The event is June 16, beginning at  6 p.m. at the Benton Club ballroom at 4020 North Seventh Street.

The cost of the meal and included entertainment is $40 per person.

Space is limited, so reservations must be made in advance.

You can reserve your seat by calling the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association at 816-279-1225, or at the office at 713 Edmond Street.

