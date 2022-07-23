Persisterhood of St. Joseph holds fundraiser event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This evening the Persisterhood group of St. Joseph held a fundraiser for "Women's Reproductive Rights."
It was at the Metropolitan downtown and all the money made from ticket sales and the silent auction items is going to be donated to planned parenthood of Missouri.
The event included music, drinks, food and a reading of "Our Bodies, Our Choices."
"I hope that people were encouraged by the event and were also empowered by the event, and will be encouraging to their communities to talk about these very important issues," pastor and participant in the fundraiser Ann Zarate said.