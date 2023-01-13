 Skip to main content
Person charged for Thursday shooting

North 16th Street Shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A person has been charged in relation to a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Richard Watkins was charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated.

Police responded to 422 North 16th Street at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving calls of a shooting.

Police found one person with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to mosaic life care by ambulance.

Police blocked off 16th Street as they believed a suspect was still inside.

One person did surrender peacefully to police after a brief standoff.

Watkins' bond was denied.

