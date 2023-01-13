Person charged for Thursday shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A person has been charged in relation to a shooting that happened Thursday afternoon.
According to court documents, 29-year-old Richard Watkins was charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated.
Police responded to 422 North 16th Street at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday after receiving calls of a shooting.
Police found one person with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim was taken to mosaic life care by ambulance.
Police blocked off 16th Street as they believed a suspect was still inside.
One person did surrender peacefully to police after a brief standoff.
Watkins' bond was denied.
