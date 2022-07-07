Persons of interest in custody out of state

(PLATTE COUNTY, Mo.) The Platte County Sheriff's Office announced that McKayla Archambeau and Cordero Cervantes are currently in custody.
According to the sheriff, Archambeau and Cervantes are currently in custody in a different state, but did not specify which state.
Archambeau and Cervantes are persons of interest in the shooting death of Taylor Hawkins which occurred on June 28, 2022, in the 28000 block of Oberdiek Lane, in Platte County, Missouri.
Investigators from the Platte County Sheriff's Office are on their way to speak with Archambeau and Cervantes.
