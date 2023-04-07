Petition created to show SJSD Superintendent support, allows community to discuss future

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A petition has been created on change.org to show support for St. Joseph School District Superintendent Gabe Edgar.
SJSD teacher and coach Jeff Leake created the "Keep Dr. Edgar as Superintendent" petition not because there is any direct knowledge or known desire by the SJSD Board of Education to remove Edgar, but instead to just show support and bring people together to talk about the future of the district.
"I just know that this community is very demanding on people, as we should be," Leake said.
It's been almost two weeks since St. Joseph School District Superintendent Gabe Edgar was, per the Missouri State Highway Patrol, arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and since then, there's been some chatter in the community regarding the future of Edgar and the district.
"We know there's a lot of concern out there, but Dr. Edgar has done a good job here and the district is moving in the right direction," Leake said.
Leake won't defend any alleged wrongdoing by Edgar and everyone is waiting for the legal process to play out.
The Board of Education released a statement almost two weeks ago:
"The board is aware of the situation. This personnel matter will be addressed effectively once more information is received and legal consultation has provided adequate direction."
Edgar began his tenure as the district's superintendent in July of 2022.
During that time, Leake said there's been a lot of good things happening in the district.
“I think the number 1 thing he has done is listened," Leake said. "He is out in the community. He is listening to people. He is talking to people. He’s forming committees and putting people on there that want to be on there. They’re not handpicked committees. He’s put even a lot of people that have been critical of the district, including myself, on various committees and he’s listened.”
The waiting game will continue and Leake knows there's a lot of questions surrounding the future of the district. It's not the first time the district has faced issues or concerns at the highest level just in the last 10 years, but Leake wants people on both sides of the conversation to make their voices heard.
"If decisions have to be made in the future, the board has a good idea of what the community believes, what the community wants, and what the community will support," Leake said.