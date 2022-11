(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph has put Phase 1 of the Emergency Snow Ordinance into effect.

It will remain into effect for the remainder of the winter season.

All season/snow tires, or chains are required on your vehicle.

Click the link below on city snow removal information.

Snowfall is forecasted to begin around 7 p.m. Monday through early Tuesday morning. One to two inches of snow is possible. For the full forecast, watch the video below.