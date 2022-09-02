Phillips selected to qualify for USA Special Olympics Team

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Special Olympics Missouri honoring the flag football team Thursday night but also surprising Charlie Phillips, an athlete from Savannah.
With the news he is nominated to represent Special Olympics Missouri and Special Olympics USA at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.
Before he's officially selected to compete for Special Olympics USA, he will have to complete Special Olympics USA team trials in San Antonio, Texas this November.
He is the only SOMO athlete to be nominated for the 2023 Special Olympics World Games.
And yes, Charlie, hard work does indeed pay off.
“All the work I have done is paid off. Don't stop believing. If you believe in cooking, do whatever you want to do, don't stop doing it and don't stop believing it will pay off,” Phillips said.