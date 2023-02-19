Pickett Elementary dance team makes their debut

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thanks to third grade teacher Danitra Dill, there is now an opportunity for students at Pickett Elementary looking to dance, be a part of a team, and show their school pride.
"Dance is fun...I want the girls to feel what it feels like to perform, because performing is also an amazing feeling," said Dill. "I also think that it can give them fitness, and I think fitness is really important. I think it connects you to your school when you're part of a team and it makes you more excited to come to school."
The goal was to provide a space for students who want to dance, but might not be able to afford the costs or time commitment that comes with traditional dance studio classes.
"Dance classes can be expensive, and it's hard sometimes scheduling to get the kids there. So these girls make a commitment to come one day a week, an hour and a half before school starts."
For Dill, the best part is being able to strengthen her relationships with her students and see them light up when they perform.
"All of the teachers in St. Joe know that building relationships with your students is really important, and so I think this is another way to have those relationships. It's also been fun because some of the students that I've already had get to come back and I still get to see them," said Dill. "I also love when they're all in sync, and they're just bopping around, and they're smiling, and their hair's bouncing, and their pom poms are going, and seeing that they are having a good time."
The Pickett Elementary dance team's next performance is scheduled for the Apple Blossom Parade.
The dance team is available to students in grades 3-6.
To join, contact Danitra Dill either at school or by sending an email to DanitraDill@sjsd.k12.mo.us.