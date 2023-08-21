 Skip to main content
PIGSKIN PREVIEW: Plattsburg prepares for Year 1 of 8-man football

(PLATTSBURG, Mo.) The Plattsburg Tigers enter their first year of 8-man football in 2023. 

"I think people just understand that's just where we are right now in terms of participation and really, male enrollment, so I'd say there's a lot of excitement," Head coach Brandon Boswell said. "We have great kids here that have worked hard."

Plattsburg made the decision to go to 8-man football in the Spring.

The Tigers will host Maysville in an 8-man football contest at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. Maysville plays 11-man football but agreed to play 8-man against the Tigers.

