Pilot program creates new pipeline for inmates from prison to work

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new training program is creating a pipeline from Missouri prisons to construction jobs.
The Pilot Project is here in St. Joseph.
One graduate says all inmates should be taking advantage of the opportunity.
Phillip Thompson is getting out of prison this week.
“The last time I got out I couldn't get a job. I only had one set of clothes on my back and when you have nothing you fall back on what you know and for 90 percent of us in here that's going right back to doing crime which is exactly what I did the last time I got out," Thompson said.
But this time is different.
He's one of the first graduates of a Missouri program designed to offer inmates a second chance after prison, and it's only offered at the St. Joe facility.
"That helps with the stigma. When they can be out, be working. At least have the opportunity to succeed,” Warden Ryan Brownlow said.
The program trains inmates for a career in roofing.
It starts inside the prison walls and continues when they get out.
“We need workers because the roofing, the baby boomers are going into retirement,” Evans said. “And the workforce that is not generally looked at is those individuals that is coming out of incarceration right? They deserve a second chance. We are a second chance company."
Inmates apply to get into the Tremco, and its subsidiary weatherproofing technologies program.
While serving their time, they learn about the job, safety and get certified via virtual instruction.
“The instructor, like I said, he is well versed in teaching students and over the TV we were watching him do hands-on in front of us,” Thompson said. “They are very interactive. Asking questions wanting you to answer it. Getting the classroom vote on what's going on and then they let you know that this is just the beginning of your education. Your real education starts when you get out.”
But it goes beyond the classroom.
When an inmate is released from prison Tremco provides ‘graduates’ a job with the company for $20 dollars an hour, continued hands-on training, and wrap-around support.
"It's something we need because most of us don't have our families backing us anymore. We done burnt that bridge,” Thompson said.
Like help with transportation, housing clothes, and rehab programs.
"Our goal is to kind of make sure that they land on their feet when they first come out which can be hard,” Evans said.
Tremco's Maleah Evans says sometimes these services are not enough.
The company runs similar prison-work programs in other states and has learned the hard way that not all graduates break the cycle.
“Of course, you are going to have some right? And you can't win them all and that's something that we also have to take a deep breath and say it's okay, right?” Evans said. "They have to want to change their lives. They have to want this. They have to want it to be their goal to succeed and have a career so we are not just trying to give them a job.”
She says the wins, are big wins.
"We truly are getting people who genuinely want to change their lives,” Evans said. "If you had hours, I could tell you great stories right? From individuals who have gotten custody of their children back to buying houses to buying cars. Whereas before they were at their lowest point right? And they took our opportunity and its what they made of it with our help."
It's the kind of wins, the warden says Missouri prison needs more of.
"With people seeing them, you know they are out they are working, you know they are raising their families, supporting them. I think that is a huge step rather than they go out and they can't a job and nobody will hire them because they have a record so obviously they are going to sit around all day at that point," Brownlow said.
They are all betting Thompson is the next big win.
"A lot of us in here are getting to that age where this is our last chance. I"m 35. I don't have much of a chance to start another career and that's something looking at the future, I really need,” Thompson said.
Tremco and WRDCC is currently interviewing its second class candidates.
The hope is to also provide this next class with more hands-on instruction inside the prison when this pandemic wave subsides.