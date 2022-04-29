Pivotal Point adding new transitional youth housing facility

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Pivotal Point Transitional Housing has been around for a little over 10 years, with a goal of ending youth poverty and homelessness in St. Joseph.
The organization's youth housing capital campaign helped raise $4 million dollars for two new transitional youth housing facilities. This will allow Pivotal Point to give more teens a place to live and thrive.
"We plan on building one building at a time. And so the first phase will be the $2 million. And so we've been planning and figuring out what it would take to build and also to be able to sustain it," executive director Melissa Frakes said.
From 2019 to 2020, Pivotal Point helped 27 youth residents through the transitional housing program. But Frakes says many more actually applied and couldn't get the help they needed because of lack of space in their current facility.
"In that two year timeframe, there were over 100 applications for 17 to 20 year olds. And that's with no advertisement, not really having the official program," Frakes said.
Anika is 18 years old. She came into the program at 17 and says the opportunities she was given through Pivotal Point are what more kids in St. Joseph need too.
"I was in a rough situation and just needed, I needed a better life, basically wanted a better life for myself. Throughout time, it's just been a blessing, the biggest blessing that have had," Anika said.
She's now in the process of transitioning out of the program. But she adds that Pivotal Point is the reason she has flourished, and wants the same thing for every other kid in need.
"Ican make myself have a better life, I can go for a better life. You know, I feel like a lot of youth feel stuck. And you're when you're in this program, it's just it's different. You know, you're unstuck and like the, the possibilities are endless when you're here. It's amazing," Anika said.
Their plan is to break ground this fall and hopefully open phase one of the project in 2023.