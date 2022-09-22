Pivotal Point celebrates groundbreaking of new facility

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Pivotal Point Transitional Housing held a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the start of a two-phase building project.
"Well, essentially, it'll be a large house with four apartments that have three bedrooms in each of those apartments. The difference is they'll stay longer with us, it'd be 12 to 24 months," Pivotal Point Transitional Housing executive director Melissa Frakes said.
Pivotal Point wants the ability to house more youth in their facilities after having applicants than open spots. so they raised money to build a new facility that will help them provide more room.
"We have 15 or 20 churches that are involved with us that walk alongside our adults and our teens. Hillyard, Herzog. I mean, lots of little people, every donation counts, it doesn't matter if it's $100 or $100,000," Frakes said.
Frakes says the current facilities and this new one just furthers their mission by helping teens learn how to flourish in life.
"It's a situation that, you know, there's hundreds of kids, that are that age group that are out there flying under the radar. And if we don't provide that help for them, now, they're going to be the adults saying, oh, man, how do I put my life together?," Frakes said.
Now with a new facility being made, the non-profit will be another step closer to ending St. Joseph youth homelessness and poverty.
"Well, it's gonna affect 12 at a time when they're with us. It doesn't sound like a lot but the 12 kids off the street is a big deal in this community. And if we can just keep doing that, it will make a huge difference. Because think about it, it's not just these kids, it's their potential families. You've got to think about it long term you can't just think about, but it is one kid at a time," Frakes said.
The lot where the new center will be built was donated by Central Christian Church. Construction on the facility will begin on Monday.
For more information or to donate to you can call 816-261-8158.