Plane crashes off taxiway at Rosecrans, leaves pilot in hospital

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A pilot was taken to a hospital after a crash at Rosecrans Memorial Airport on Sunday.
At approximately 12:15pm, a single-engine privately-owned airplane departed the taxi surface and proceeded to crash into a fence at the airport, confirms Airport General Manager Julius Rice.
The pilot did sustain injuries and taken to the hospital on an ambulance.
The pilot was the only person on board.
The current status of the pilot's injuries are unknown.
We will continue to update as more information is made available.