Platte County sheriff investigating homicide, searching for two people of interest

(PLATTE CITY, Mo.) The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after a 31-year-old man was found shot in the yard of a residence in Platte City.
The department is asking the public for help locating 2 people of interest in the investigation, 22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau and 32-year-old Cordero Thomas Cervantes.
Archambeau is around 5'6" and weighs around 125 pounds.
Cervantes is around 5'7" and weighs around 180 pounds.
The sheriff's department considers the two armed and dangerous.
If you see them, call local law enforcement immediately.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Platte County Sheriff at 816-858-3521 or the tips hotline at 816-474-tips.