Platte County Sheriff moves inmates to other jails due to overcrowding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Moving inmates to other jails--that's something the Platte County Sheriff had to start doing last month.
"The actual capacity for the jail is supposed to be 180 beds. And that's the jail was built for 154. We added beds, and we now have temporary plastic beds on the floors. And we took that up and one point we reached 230," Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen said.
Sheriff Owen says as of Friday morning, they had 213 inmates in the jail. There are 10 currently on furlough, and they have 11 in the Kansas City area that need to be picked up and brought in.
"We're now up to 20 that we have housed elsewhere right now," Sheriff Owen said.
The county has moved inmates recently to the Clay County Detention Center and the Buchanan County Jail.
"When this situation came up, though, they both had bed space available. And we started obviously sent the first few to Clay and then over into Buchanan but if we have to do any additional then probably going to have to go to another jail somewhere else," Sheriff Owen said.
Sheriff Owen says talks of expansion started back in 2012 when this issue first started.
"County commissioners actually took a vote to the people here a couple of years ago to build a jail which was defeated at the time. They felt that it wasn't needed," Sheriff Owen said.
He says they've looked at other possible solutions or ways to mitigate the problem of overcrowding in the jail, but some of them were already in use.
"Obviously, we're working with the courts, prosecutors, everybody to see if there are other means of diversion programs, things like that. But a lot of those were already in place. When this happened, we went through the jail population list to see if there was people that can be released. And there was there was a couple but everybody else here needed to be here," Sheriff Owen said.
Sheriff Owen says they only have Platte County inmates in the jail, so none are federal inmates. He says the only solution to the problem seems to be building another larger jail.
"Long term, they're gonna have built a jail. I mean, there's there's no ifs, it's a matter whether it's a, you know, whether it's going to be a new county jail, or whether it's going to be an expansion here on the property. And I would anticipate other counties starting to have the same problems locally," Sheriff Owen said.
Since the current Platte County Jail first opened the county's population has increased from 75,000 to more than 100,000.