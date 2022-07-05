Platte County sheriff seeking information on shooting death

(PLATTE CITY, Mo.) The Platte County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation into the shooting death of Taylor Hawkins that occurred on June 28.
The sheriff's office said they are attempting to locate the two persons of interest previously identified as McKayla Archambeau and Cordero Cervantes.
Anyone with information related to the location of Archambeau and Cervantes is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Platte County Sheriff's Office at 816-858-3521.