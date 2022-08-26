Platte County Sheriff's Office investigating after handgun was found at Lakeview Middle School

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Platte County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a handgun was found in a student's locker at Lakeview Middle School.
According to a news release, a 13-year-old male has been taken into custody. The Sheriff's Department said the school was placed on hold just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday. The hold was released at 11:00 a.m.
“The safety of our schools is a top priority for both the Platte County Sheriff’s Office and the Park Hill School District. We have a strong working relationship with the Park Hill School District to help protect our schools, the students, and the staff. The good work performed by the staff of the Park Hill School District and our School Resource Officers is what allows us to keep our kids safe,” said Platte County Sheriff Mark Owen.
The department adds that there is no threat to the school or any students or staff.