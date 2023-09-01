(Hopkins, MO) - The Platte Valley 8-man football team took down Princeton at home Friday night, 64-24. Platte Valley is 2-0 to start the season.
Platte Vally football rolls over Princeton, 64-24
- Brett Kennedy
-
- Updated
- 0
Brett Kennedy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today