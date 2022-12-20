Polar air and a powerful winter storm put millions under winter alerts this holiday week

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Watch, several inches of snow are possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 to 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central and northwest Missouri. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Watch, from late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon. For the Wind Chill Watch, from Thursday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&