Police, city celebrate win of sales tax pass

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It was a big night for police officers in St. Joseph as the police sales tax proposition passed by an outstanding 70% during the midterm elections.
Tuesday night, a group celebrated the win at River Bluff Brewing during a watch party.
"It's a testament to our police department," said J.L. Robertson, the Co-chair of the 'Our police, our city' committee. "I think it shows that our community is just proud of what we have but want something better."
By an overwhelming margin, St. Joseph city voters passed the 20-year, half-cent police sales tax with 13,203 votes (70%) saying yes.
"I typically hold off on on tax increases in general, but, you know, knowing several police officers here and the deficit they're facing in the police force and how they really sacrifice a lot for our community. I think it's the very least we could do and so I, I voted in an affirmatively for that," said one voter.
The tax is estimated to generate approximately $5.5 million annually.
St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale said Tuesday night would not have been possible without the collaboration of the city, local officers and the 'Our police, our city' campaign.
"They went out and spoke and got our word out to where I think everybody understands what we're trying to do," said Josendale. "And I now feel very strongly that this helps us in St. Joe to create a better, safer place."
In August, the Fraternal Order of Police picketed outside of City Hall for an increase in wages. Seven weeks later, salaries have been increased and the St. Joseph Police Department will have a steady stream of funds for the next 20 years.
"It's going to staff your streets, it's going to add more officers. It adds a competitive pay for the next twenty years. We're just really thankful that the community invested in its future invested in our future," said Brendan McGinnis, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3 Vice President.