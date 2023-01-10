Police continue to battle with catalytic converter thefts

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) With a new year in swing, the crime of catalytic converter theft is still one of the most prevalent ones within the St. Joseph area.
While catalytic converter theft may be a frequent issue nationwide, the St. Joseph Police Department has been combating the issue through community policing, as well as carefully watched operations.
Law enforcement also recommends security devices if you're worried about your own personal vehicle.
"They do make security devices, they have alarm systems that you can actually attach to them, and whenever those systems are cut then it sends off an alarm. They have several devices that you can attach to your vehicle to help secure it and make it less of an opportunity to be stolen. We have conducted some operations. Focused tactics to reduce those numbers of catalytic crimes. We're constantly watching, looking for individuals or listening for that sound for individuals who might be doing that,” Sgt. Matt Kneib with the St. Joseph Police Department says.
Law enforcement recommends that if you are a victim of catalytic converter theft, to file a police report, because if recovered.
You may be reunited with your catalytic converter based on the serial number and VIN of your vehicle.