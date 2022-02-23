 Skip to main content
Police identify man killed in Saturday crash involving a train

  • Updated
  • 0
Train and car collision

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police have identified the person that was killed after a crash involving a train that occurred Saturday. 

The St. Joseph Police Department said 79-year-old Jerry L. Murphy of St. Joseph was killed after a train and vehicle collided.

The passenger, identified as 79-year-old Patricia Murphy, suffered serious injuries.

Police responded to the accident a little after 4 p.m. on the railroad tracks that run parallel to Waterworks Road.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident. 

 