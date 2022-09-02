Police investigating after body found early Friday morning

UPDATE 2:47 p.m.: Police say they responded to the scene at 6:30 a.m. Friday for a man acting erratically.
The identity of the suspect and victim have not yet been released.
Police say the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo. 12:31 p.m.) The St. Joseph Police Department is conducting an investigation after finding the body of a deceased female child inside a home.
Police say officers responded to reports of a suspicious person in the area of home near 32nd and Mitchell Avenue around 6:30 a.m.
Officers arrived at the home and found the body of the female child at the house.
A man was arrested and is currently in custody.
The body was taken for autopsy.
Police say charges are pending.
