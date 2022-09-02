 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police investigating after body found early Friday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
Police investigating house suspicious death

UPDATE 2:47 p.m.: Police say they responded to the scene at 6:30 a.m. Friday for a man acting erratically. 

The identity of the suspect and victim have not yet been released.

Police say the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo. 12:31 p.m.) The St. Joseph Police Department is conducting an investigation after finding the body of a deceased female child inside a home.

Police say officers responded to reports of a suspicious person in the area of home near 32nd and Mitchell Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Officers arrived at the home and found the body of the female child at the house. 

A man was arrested and is currently in custody.

The body was taken for autopsy.

Police say charges are pending.

Stay with KQ2 for further updates.

Tags

Recommended for you