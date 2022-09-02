 Skip to main content
Police investigating homicide after body of 6-year-old found

UPDATE 2:47 p.m.: Police say they responded to the scene at 6:30 a.m. Friday for a man acting erratically. 

The identity of the suspect and victim have not yet been released.

Police say the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo. 12:31 p.m.) The St. Joseph Police Department is conducting an investigation after finding the body of a deceased 6-year-old female child inside a home.

Police say officers responded to reports of a suspicious person in the area of home near 32nd and Mitchell Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Officers arrived at the home and found the body of the female child at the house. 

A man was arrested and is currently in custody.

The body was taken for autopsy.

Police say charges are pending.

