Police respond to disturbance, suspect barricaded inside

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene after reports of a disturbance on South 16th Street between Messanie and Patee.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, shortly after midnight, officers responded to a disturbance involving a firearm.
Officers evacuated several subjects from the residence.
The suspect who is described as a 50-year-old white male, barricaded himself inside the residence.
Police said the suspect fired multiple rounds in the area of responding officers.
The Special Response Team (SRT) arrived on scene and also encountered multiple rounds being fired by the suspect in the area of officers.
The SRT introduced multiple types of tactical options in an attempt to get the suspect to surrender.
At this time the suspect has not surrendered.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Tactical Unit is also on scene and will conduct further tactical operations.
Police say this is a dangerous situation and requests that all citizens stay clear of the area.